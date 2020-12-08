Sponsored: Learn all about successions with The Links, Inc.

The Crescent City (LA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated presents the first in a series of chapter-hosted webinars. The first webinar, What You Need To Know About Successions, takes place via Zoom this Wednesday, December 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Our presenter will be retired Judge Carolyn W. Gill-Jefferson, former Chief Judge Media pro Camille Whitworth will moderate the webinar. We encourage you to join us for information that will include understanding the importance of successions:

What is a succession?

What is an estate?

What is community property?

Requirements and importance of making a will

What heirs inherit

Your rights when inheriting property & estates

Register for the webinar here or text the word “Planning” to 69922.

About CCC Links

The Crescent City Chapter of the Links, Incorporated was chartered on June 2, 1984. Since being chartered 36 years ago, chapter members have engaged in implementing program services through the five National Program Facets: Services to Youth, International Trends and Services, National Trends and Services, Health and Human Services, and The Arts.

The chapter’s major initiatives include:

support for HBCU students in the form of scholarships and professional networking events with Links members and community partners through academic discipline—including Healthcare, STEM, the Arts, Finance, and more

Partnerships with Daughters Beyond Incarceration and with local schools such as the Ashe Academy International Passport Program

Healthy Happy Hours focusing on educating African Americans on health issues, such as co- sponsoring National Black Girls Health & Awareness Day with Planned Parenthood

Most recently, co-sponsoring meals for our first responders serving our community during the Covid-19 pandemic

The main focus areas are: education and youth activities to assist youth in fulfilling their intellectual potential; addressing issues affecting the African-American community through health and wellness projects; fostering cultural appreciation through the arts; and collaborating with other Link chapters to provide services and assistance to global friends.

Tracie Legaux Boutte is the president of the chapter. For more information, visit www.ccclinks.org and follow the chapter on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.