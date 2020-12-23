Shooting injures two teens in Freret area

Two teenagers were injured by gunfire Tuesday night in the Freret neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The two 18-year-old males were at LaSalle and Valmont streets at about 9:25 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire. The shooting occurred near Evans Playground.

One victim was struck in the arm and leg; he taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service. The other victim arrived at the emergency room in a private car.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.