Police blotter: Vehicles stolen across Uptown neighbhooods

The New Orleans Police Department reported a string of carjackings and armed robberies involving vehicles as well as a shooting in Uptown neighborhoods during the past week.

Two of the crime victims — both women in their 70s — tried to thwart their attackers.

One was a 75-year-old woman who was carjacked Sunday (Dec. 6) on Magazine Street. She was getting into her vehicle in the 3200 block of Magazine, in the Garden District, at about 2:30 p.m. when a man walked up to her, pointed a gun and demanded her vehicle. She tussled with him rather than turn over her vehicle, police said.

A second man then got into the passenger side of her car and pulled the 75-year-old from her vehicle. The two carjackers fled in the woman’s car.

A few days before, a 71-year-old woman averted an armed robbery attempt outside the Costco store with a scream.

On Thursday (Dec. 3) at about 3 p.m. she was in the 3900 block of Dublin Street when a gunman approached her from behind. He pointed the gun at her and demanded her property. She yelled for help, and the gunman fled.

A 60-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday in the Hoffman Triangle. He had left his car running while he went into a warehouse at about 11:45 a.m. Hearing a commotion outside, he went to check and found two men with guns. They demanded his car keys and fled in the vehicle.

Another carjacking was reported early Sunday in Broadmoor. That victim, a 40-year-old man, was in the 3700 block of South Johnson Street at about 2:30 a.m. when multiple armed men threatened him and took his vehicle.

Early Saturday (Dec. 5) in Central City, a 56-year-old man was assaulted by a group would-be robbers. The armed men attacked him at about 3:55 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and Saratoga Street.

They rifled through his pockets but did not find anything, police said. The Emergency Medical Service took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

A woman had her car stolen on South Carrollton Avenue in Hollygrove on Friday evening. At about 9:45 p.m., the 28-year-old woman was walking from her car to work when a man grabbed her keys, got in her car and fled.

A shooting was reported in Central City on Thursday. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was on Philip Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. when he heard a man say “get down.” He started running. Then he heard shots and saw he was struck in the hand. The Emergency Medical Service took him to the hospital for treatment.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.