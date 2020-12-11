Police blotter: Two carjackings, a burglary, three armed robberies

NOPD reports this week show that Uptown residents fell victim to carjackings, armed purse snatchings, armed robberies and a burglary.

Carjacking: A woman, 53, was carjacked Thursday (Dec. 10) night near South Claiborne and Napoleon avenues, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Armed men surrounded her car in the 3000 block of Cadiz Street at about 8:20 p.m., police said. They forced her out and drove off.

Aggravated burglary: On Thursday afternoon, a teenager was strangled during a home burglary in Central City, according to the NOPD.

A man followed the victim, an 18-year-old girl, into her home in the 2100 block of Washington Avenue and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

When she awoke, the man was gone and she called for assistance. The report states that police know the identity of the assailant.

Armed robberies: Two armed purse snatchings, about 10 minutes apart, were reported on Wednesday (Dec. 9) afternoon.

In the first incident, reported at 3:44 p.m., a 65-year-old woman was held up at Chestnut Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say she was approached by a teenage boy who produced a gun and demanded her purse. She turned it over, and he fled.

The second was in the Milan neighborhood at about 3:55 p.m.. A male assailant pulled a gun on 21-year-old woman in the 2000 block of Gen. Taylor Street and snatched her purse.

Carjacking: Two women were carjacked in Central City on Tuesday (Dec. 8) evening. The victims, ages 29 and 27, were inside a vehicle in the 1700 block of Josephine Street at about 9:20 p.m. when armed two men approached from both sides and ordered them out of the car.

They demanded their keys and phones, then drove off in the car.

Armed robbery: Earlier on Tuesday, a 63-year-old man’s car was stolen while he was unloading groceries in the Fontainebleau neighborhood.

The victim was outside his home in the 1700 block of Jefferson Davis Parkway when two men stopped in a beige Nissan Altima.

One of the men got out of the car, took out a gun and demanded the keys to the 63-year-old’s vehicle. He complied, and the gunman drove off.

Further details on these incidents were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.