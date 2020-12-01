Police blotter: Seven armed robberies among crimes reported over Thanksgiving weekend in Uptown neighborhoods

This past holiday weekend saw a rash of armed robberies in Uptown neighborhoods. In addition to seven armed robberies, a carjacking and an aggravated burglary were reported by the New Orleans Police Department.

Aggravated burglary: In an incident police classify as an aggravated burglary, a man was stabbed and another was shot in Central City. At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 29), the two men got into a verbal altercation in the 1800 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

One of the men stabbed the other, age 64, in the head. The 64-year-old then shot his attacker, police said. The shooting victim fled the scene and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

Armed robbery: The Swap Designer Consignment shop at 5530 Magazine St., was robbed at about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday. A man came into the boutique wearing a mask and carrying a handbag, police said. He produced a gun and took money from the register and deposit bag before fleeing.

Armed robbery: At about 3 p.m. on Sunday, a woman was robbed near the Walmart in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas. A man pulled a gun on the 26-year-old woman and demanded her property, and she complied.

Armed robbery: A 63-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in the Freret neighborhood. The victim was in the 4400 block of LaSalle Street at about 10:15 p.m. when she was approached by two men. They pointed a gun at her head and demanded her car keys and purse. She turned the items over to the gunmen, and they drove off in her car.

Carjacking: A warrant has been issued in a carjacking reported Saturday evening in 5400 block of South Claiborne Avenue, near Jefferson. At about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 28), a 21-year-old woman was carjacked by an armed man. The suspect in the case has been identified Jaquan Dawson, 22.

Robbery: A woman was wrestled to the ground during a robbery at Magazine and Second streets on Friday night (Nov. 27). The 31-year-old victim was walking home at about 10:30 p.m. when two men in their early 20s approached her from behind, knocked her down, took her cellphone and fled in a waiting car.

Armed robbery: In the Touro neighborhood, a 65-year-old man was robbed by two men on Friday afternoon. In the 1100 block of Foucher Street at about 2:30 p.m., the victim was approached by the men. One pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his vehicle, and the second man demanded his wallet. Both assailants fled in the victim’s vehicle down Foucher Street.

Armed robbery: Packages were stolen from a mail truck in the Dixon neighborhood, behind Costco, on Friday. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, was getting mail from the back of the truck at about 12:50 p.m. when a man approached. He raised his shirt and took out a gun, advising her to move away from the truck.

He took several packages and some mail from the truck, placed them inside the a black van and fled down Joliet Street from Dixon, driving toward the river. Police described him as a black male in his early 20s with a tattoo over his right eye.

Armed robbery: A man was shot during a robbery in the Leonidas neighborhood early Thursday morning (Nov. 26). The 33-year-old man was at Plum Street and Ferry Place at about 3 a.m. when he was assaulted with a gun. The gunman took his wallet and, as the victim was running from the scene, shot at him. The EMS took the victim to the hospital.

Armed robbery: In the Irish Channel, a woman had her car and her purse stolen at gunpoint. The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of Toledano Street. The 36-year-old woman was approached by two men who aimed a gun at her and demanded her purse. She complied and ran to a a safe location. The gunmen fled in her car.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.