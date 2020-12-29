One suspect arrested, another at large in Christmas Day homicide

(Sheriff's Office photo)

Danny Hunter, 34

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested Danny Hunter, 34, and is searching for a second suspect in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on Christmas in the Leonidas area.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Monroe and Green streets.

Upon arrival officers found the body of Anthony Bridges on the sidewalk in front of a home in the 1700 block of Monroe Street. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 19.

The NOPD described the incident in a Dec. 25 press release as stemming from a fight between two men.

Hunter was identified as a suspect and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count  second-degree murder, according to Justice Center records.

Hunter is being held on $300,000 bail. Sheriff’s Office records show a history of weapons and drug charges.

A second suspect is still at large. Police did not provide the name or a photo of the second suspect.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

One thought on “One suspect arrested, another at large in Christmas Day homicide

  1. This is all lies. How you call the police for help and go to jail for the crime. Black people can’t call the police even for help, AT ALL!

    Reply

