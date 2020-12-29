One suspect arrested, another at large in Christmas Day homicide

(Sheriff's Office photo)

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested Danny Hunter, 34, and is searching for a second suspect in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on Christmas in the Leonidas area.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Monroe and Green streets.

Upon arrival officers found the body of Anthony Bridges on the sidewalk in front of a home in the 1700 block of Monroe Street. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 19.

The NOPD described the incident in a Dec. 25 press release as stemming from a fight between two men.

Hunter was identified as a suspect and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count second-degree murder, according to Justice Center records.

Hunter is being held on $300,000 bail. Sheriff’s Office records show a history of weapons and drug charges.

A second suspect is still at large. Police did not provide the name or a photo of the second suspect.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.