NOPD arrests one, seeks two more suspects in recent string of armed robberies

(via NOPD)

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested one suspect and is searching for two additional suspects wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies and carjackings that occurred in the Irish Channel, East Riverside, Touro and Milan neighborhoods over the past month.

The suspects are accused of involvement in six armed robberies and carjackings in the NOPD’s Sixth District from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11, police said.

The first robbery occurred on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of Toledano Street where two gunmen approached a 36-year-old woman, grabbed her purse and then fled in her car.

Then on Nov. 27 in the 1100 block of Foucher Street, a victim’s vehicle was taken at gunpoint. Two men approached a 65-year-old man at 2:30 in the afternoon. One pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and vehicle, and another demanded his wallet. They fled in his car.

The third robbery occurred on Dec. 6 in the 3200 block of Magazine Street. In that incident, the victim, a 75-year-old woman, was pulled from her vehicle at gunpoint.

On Dec. 9 in the 2200 block of Gen. Taylor Street a 21-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by multiple gunmen from inside a vehicle. They took her purse and cellphone.

The fifth and sixth robberies occurred on Dec. 11 in the 1100 block of Aline street and the intersection of Magazine and Philip streets.

During the course of these investigations, Sixth District detectives identified Marvin King, 20, as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Dec. 14, Marvin King was apprehended by Third District officers and transported to the Sixth District station. After waiving his Miranda rights, King admitted to participating or being on scene of all six robberies. He supplied specific details of the robberies to investigators.

King was transported to Central Lockup where he was charged with six counts of armed robbery, six counts of possession of stolen property, and one count of device access fraud. He remains jailed on $192,500 bond, Sheriff’s Office records show.

Sixth District detectives identified two additional armed robbery suspects: Larry Winbush, 21, and an unnamed 17-year-old male.

Police have issued a warrant for Winbush on three counts of armed robbery and three counts of possession of stolen property.

The juvenile has warrants for four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of stolen property and four counts of a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the whereabouts of Larry Winbush and the wanted juvenile subject is asked to contact the Sixth District at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.