Need some Christmas cheer? See the lighted oaks on St. Charles Avenue

If you drive on St. Charles Avenue any evening between Thanksgiving and Twelfth Night, you are bound to see a small traffic jam in the 4500 block, across from Academy of the Sacred Heart. The reason? An extravagant light display on the majestic live oak trees and the fence at 4534 St. Charles Ave.

The trees are wrapped in a way that shows off their gracefully shaped branches and the canopy they create in the side yard. It’s all framed by the surrounding low fence with outlined twinkling squares. If you need something to get you in the Christmas spirit this year, drive by this lavish spectacle and the millions of tiny lights to help feel in a festive mood.