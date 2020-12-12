Man shot to death in Milan neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night (Dec. 12) near the intersection of Milan and Willow streets.

At 8:47 p.m., Second District officers responded to reports of shots fired at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact lead Homicide Detective Michael Polukis at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.