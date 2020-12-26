Man shot to death Christmas morning in Leonidas area

A fight between two men Christmas morning in the Leonidas neighborhood ended in a shooting death, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The men were involved in an altercation on Green Street near Monroe at about 9:30 a.m. when one of the men took out a gun and fired multiple times.

The gunman fled the scene on foot. Second District officers responding to reports of shots fired found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead by medical responders.

Further details were not available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.