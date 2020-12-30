Bicyclist killed on St. Charles Avenue near Louisiana

A bicyclist was killed Tuesday (Dec. 29) night after being hit by a sport utility vehicle while crossing St. Charles Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The cyclist was traveling toward the river on Delachaise Street at about 11:35 p.m., police said. He went through a stop sign and entered St. Charles, where he was struck by a west-bound black SUV and thrown from his bike.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Emergency Medical Service.

No charges were filed against the driver, police said; the investigation in ongoing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after an autopsy and the notification of his family.

No further information was immediately available. Detective Mike Baldassaro is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.