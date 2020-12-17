17-year-old arrested in brutal carjacking that left victim with broken bones and concussion

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect wanted for attempted murder and carjacking.

On Friday (Dec. 18), the NOPD’s Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 17-year-old male on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder and carjacking. He is accused in a violent carjacking in the Leonidas area.

On Nov. 15 at 2:26 p.m., Diane Rogers, 61, was carjacked in the 1700 block of Monroe Street, where she was feeding feral cats. During the robbery, she was repeatedly punched and elbowed in the face and head, police said.

As the carjacker tried to flee in her car, Rogers tried to hold on to the steering wheel and was dragged by her vehicle, police said. The carjacker then rolled over Rogers with her vehicle — breaking her pelvis, hip and one of her ribs. She also sustained a concussion.

The NOPD identified the suspect as Kyren Washington, 17, in an announcement of the warrant. Police say he was not armed.

Rogers is known for her work with the city’s feral cat population. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with medical bills.