Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Hollygrove

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a mid-day double homicide in Hollygrove.

Second District officers were on a routine patrol at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 6) when they heard gunfire. As they were attempting to determine the location of the gunshots, they were flagged down by a citizen who directed them to the 8600 block of Belfast Street.

At Belfast near Leonidas Street, the officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, both female, were transported to a local hospital. A man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victims’ name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Detective Bruce Brueggeman is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.