Teenager sought in carjacking, attempted murder

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Kyren Washington, 17, in the investigation of an unarmed carjacking and attempted murder on Nov. 15 in the Leonidas area.

At 2:26 p.m., an unarmed carjacking reportedly occurred in the 1700 block of Monroe Street. During the incident, the victim reportedly grabbed hold of her vehicle’s steering wheel and, while doing so, the carjacker began to drive off at a high rate of speed.

During that time, the victim fell to the ground and was rolled over by one of the vehicle’s tires — causing her to be hospitalized with multiple serious injuries.

Through further investigation, NOPD Second District detectives identified Washington as a suspect in this incident. An arrest warrant was obtained for Washington on one charge each of attempted second-degree murder and carjacking.

Anyone with additional information on Kyren Washington’s whereabouts or additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.