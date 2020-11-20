Sponsored: FNOPS congratulates new school board members, looks to runoff

Coalition Reminds Voters to Consider Scorecard in Runoff Election

Early voting is Nov. 20-28 (excluding Sundays and holidays)

Forward New Orleans for Public Schools (FNOPS) congratulates the two candidates who were elected to the Orleans Parish School Board in the Nov. 3 primary election as well as those vying for the remaining five district seats in the Dec. 5. runoff election. The early voting period is Nov. 20-28.

“We look forward to working with newly re-elected School Board Member John Brown and School Board Member-elect Olin Parker to advance the platform they pledged to support as candidates,” said Coleman D. Ridley, Jr., managing director, Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region, a FNOPS member organization.

“We are pleased that all but one of the candidates headed to into the runoff election, too, pledged to support the platform, and we continue to encourage voters to refer to the FNOPS scorecard as a useful tool to consider when deciding how they will cast their ballots.”

The scorecard shows which of the candidates pledged to support the platform of issues that the coalition defines as most important to improving educational opportunities and outcomes for New Orleans public school students.

After the election, FNOPS will hold School Board members accountable by monitoring and encouraging their performance and periodically reporting on their progress towards completing the platform’s action items. This process is intended to keep the community engaged and active in holding elected officials accountable for the actions to which they have committed.

The candidates on the Dec. 5 ballot who pledged to support the FNOPS 2020 School Board Elections Platform are:

• Ethan Ashley, District 2

• Chanel M. Payne, District 2

• Leslie Ellison, District 4

• Jancarlo “J.C.” Romero, District 4

• Katherine Baudouin, District 5

• Antoinette Williams, District 5

• Erica Martinez, District 6

• Carlos L. Zervigon, District 6

• Nolan Marshall Jr., District 7

District 7 candidate Kayonna K. Armstrong declined to interview with the FNOPS coalition.

Forward New Orleans for Public Schools includes: Agenda for Children, Alliance for Diversity and Excellence, Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region, Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Citizens for 1 Greater New Orleans, Ed Navigator, Education Reform Now LA, Greater New Orleans Collaborative of Charter Schools, Greater New Orleans Foundation, Greater New Orleans, Inc., Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, Kingsley House, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, New Orleans & Co., New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, New Schools for New Orleans, Public School Advocates, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Urban League of Louisiana, Vietnamese Initiatives in Economic Training, and Young Leadership Council.