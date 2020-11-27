Shop locally, online or in-person, for the holidays on Small Business Saturday and beyond

This year — even more than ever — it’s important to shop local for the holidays. Just a 10% shift to local shopping injects millions of dollars into our local economy.

StayLocal, along with its member businesses — independent locally owned shops, restaurants, markets and more — will welcome holiday shoppers across the city and the Greater New Orleans area this Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

During this difficult year for small retailers and restaurants, the #ShopSmall message is essential. Holiday shoppers are encouraged to increase the amount of support they give local businesses by choosing to shop local online and by shopping early this November and December.

A visit to StayLocal’s online directory of certified locally owned businesses provides customers a way to connect to local business. The directory can also be sorted by Black-owned businesses. Find it here.

On Small Business Saturday independent local businesses citywide add special holiday deals to the expert service, hand-selected goods and local flavor that retail shops and restaurants offer. Consumers can make a positive impact by shopping small and local this holiday season.

A map of participating businesses will be broadcast on StayLocal’s social media channels and at staylocal.org/nolaholidays. This map includes virtual promotional events and will continue to promote shopping local for the holidays through December.

StayLocal, the alliance of independent businesses in the Greater New Orleans area, is an initiative of the Urban Conservancy, which connects business owners and residents all year long through programs that engage consumers and spotlight local businesses.

Local businesses interested in being added to the growing roster of participating businesses listed below should contact Maryann Miller at 504-252-1259 or email maryann@staylocal.org or fill out the online form.

Local deals and events