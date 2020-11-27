Shop locally, online or in-person, for the holidays on Small Business Saturday and beyond

This year — even more than ever — it’s important to shop local for the holidays. Just a 10% shift to local shopping injects millions of dollars into our local economy.
StayLocal, along with its member businesses — independent locally owned shops, restaurants, markets and more — will welcome holiday shoppers across the city and the Greater New Orleans area this Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
During this difficult year for small retailers and restaurants, the #ShopSmall message is essential. Holiday shoppers are encouraged to increase the amount of support they give local businesses by choosing to shop local online and by shopping early this November and December.
A visit to StayLocal’s online directory of certified locally owned businesses provides customers a way to connect to local business. The directory can also be sorted by Black-owned businesses. Find it here.
On Small Business Saturday independent local businesses citywide add special holiday deals to the expert service, hand-selected goods and local flavor that retail shops and restaurants offer. Consumers can make a positive impact by shopping small and local this holiday season.
A map of participating businesses will be broadcast on StayLocal’s social media channels and at staylocal.org/nolaholidays. This map includes virtual promotional events and will continue to promote shopping local for the holidays through December.
StayLocal, the alliance of independent businesses in the Greater New Orleans area, is an initiative of the Urban Conservancy, which connects business owners and residents all year long through programs that engage consumers and spotlight local businesses.
Local businesses interested in being added to the growing roster of participating businesses listed below should contact Maryann Miller at 504-252-1259 or email maryann@staylocal.org or fill out the online form.
Local deals and events
Aeon A Hair Studio | Socially distanced Kirsten Binning DIY holiday art event. Participants receive a gift bag! | 519 Wilkinson St. #106 | 11 am |Advance registration only (limited seating)
The Basketry | The entire store is 25% OFF!! Kendra Scott is 30% OFF. Gift baskets, gift cards, and out of stock items excluded | Now through Saturday.
Blue Cypress Books Book Signing | “Band Room: New Orleans” | words and pictures by Emily Hingle | celebrating the glory of band practice spaces and the massive musical effort that happens within them| 8126 Oak St., 70118| 1-3 pm
Cake Face Soaping “Soap and Soak” build-your-own gift set online | Spend $25 and receive free gift wrap
CR Coffee | For every $25 gift card receive a FREE $5 gift card |In-store only | While supplies last November 28
Creative Dance and Music Studio | Yearly membership fee waived and complimentary leotard when you give the gift of dance for Jan. -May 2021
Dirty Coast | Got a Lagniappe Coin? Coin holders receive special discounts on purchases all day Small Business Saturday
FlexForce Pro Staffing | For all your seasonal staffing needs. Ask for Dionne. | 3212 South I-10 Service Road West
The Field Team | 10% Off Your Furniture Makeover or Interior Painting Work! | through 12/31
Moxie Media | 20% discount on our COVID-19 Awareness and Illness Prevention facility signs. Use code c19sign20 at checkout & save thru 12/31
New Canal Lighthouse Museum Gift Shop is offering 2 for 1 on art, 15% off all Christmas ornaments, Children’s books, and toys, as well as 50% off Save Our Coast t-shirts and tote bags on Small Business Saturday| 8001 Lakeshore Dr. 70124 | 10 am – 4 pm
Richard Melancon, CPA | Discounted initial consultation of up to 2 hours for $150 to new clients. Ask any business question —taxes, registration, business plan, accounting, marketing strategy! | through Jan 1
NOLA Aikido | Find balance in the New Year with 20% off our New Student Specials for Adults and Kids | First two months of Aikido practice + complimentary uniform when you redeem this special holiday discount. Classes held outdoors in City Park |3909 Bienville St., Suite 103
P.J.’s on Read | Santa Claus is Coming to Town | Bring the kids for photos with “New Orleans Santa” no reservation needed | 5733 Read Blvd., 70127| 10 am – 2:45 pm
Ricard’s Holiday Gift Baskets | Practice safe holidays with our aluminum pan set up or COVID-19 safety set up |Free local delivery for orders $100+ | 810 N Broad St. 70119 | offer good through 12/31
Ron’s Jewelry | Gobble Up the Savings | 50% off designer jewelry | |4103 Williams Blvd., 70065| open Thanksgiving from 6 -10 pm and Black Friday from 9 am – 10 pm
Royal Lashionista | 25% off services $40 or more with code HOLIDAY when booking online| Fri 11/27 – Sun 11/29
Ruby Slipper | purchase $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 bonus card| through 12/31
Tutti Frutti River Ridge | 25% off ALL items, ALL day on Saturday |Every purchase is one entry to mini yogurt cake giveaway|open until 10 pm