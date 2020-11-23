Police blotter: Shootings, armed robberies, stabbings, carjackings

Uptown neighborhoods saw their share of violence during the past week. In addition to a homicide in the Lower Garden District, at least three shootings, four armed robberies, four carjackings and two stabbings were reported in the Second and Sixth districts of the New Orleans Police Department.

Armed robbery: At about 1:45 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 23), two men entered Danny’s Food Store at 2000 Earhart Boulevard, displayed a gun and demanded money from the register. The clerk handed over cash from the register, and the gunmen fled.

Shooting: On Sunday night at about 9:45 p.m., a 40-year-old man standing outside in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue was struck by gunfire. Medical responders took him to the hospital, where he was gfsdqwtreated for a gunshot wound to the hip, police said.

Carjacking: A 19-year-old woman was carjacked early Sunday in the University area. She was in the 2600 block of Palmer Avenue at about 1 a.m. when an armed stranger demanded her car and other property. She complied.

Armed robbery: On Saturday at about 11:20 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was in the 1300 block of St. Mary Street in the Lower Garden District. She was approached by armed assailants demanding her property, and she complied.

Stabbing: At about 9 p.m. on Saturday, two people were fighting at South Claiborne Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when the assailant took out a knife and stabbed a 55-year-old man before fleeing. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Stabbing: A fight in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood also ended in a stabbing on Saturday. A man and woman were fighting at about 5:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Galvez Street when the man was stabbed. The Emergency Medical Service took him to the hospital. A warrant has been issued for Acharmbi Berry, 37, in the incident.

Armed robbery: A man was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday in Broadmoor. The 36-year-old was in 2100 block of Gayoso Street at about 1 a.m. when he was threatened by a man with a gun demanding his money and property. The gunman took the man’s money and fled in the victim’s car.

Attempted carjacking: A carjacking in Central City was thwarted Friday night when the would-be carjacker couldn’t operate the vehicle. At about 10:15 p.m., a 38-year-old woman in the 2800 block of Carondelet Street complied when an armed man demanded her vehicle. But he was unsuccessful in trying to drive off with the car, police said, so he fled on foot.

Carjacking: On Thursday (Nov. 19), a 55-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the 3800 block of Napoleon at about 5 p.m. when she was approached by a man brandishing a handgun. He demanded that she get out of her car. She complied, and the gunman fled in her car.

Shooting: A shooting in the Milan-Delachaise area left a man injured Wednesday (Nov. 18) night. The 41-year-old heard gunfire at about 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Foucher Street. He then discovered he was injured and was taken to a hospital.

Shooting: A man who went after some car thieves with a gun in the 2000 block of North Rendon Street took a bullet during a violent confrontation on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the 54-year-old man was trying to get his stolen car back when he was shot. He arrived at the emergency room in a private vehicle.

Armed robbery: In the Delachaise-Milan neighborhood on Nov. 15, a 29-year-old woman was held up at Baronne and Delachaise streets at about 1 a.m. According to the police report, a man approached with a gun and demanded her property, which she turned over to him. The gunman fled down Delachaise toward the river.

Carjacking: A 30-year-old woman was carjacked on Nov. 14 in a parking lot at South Claiborne Avenue and Napoleon Avenue. She was in the car with her mother at about 11:40 p.m. when a man armed with a handgun demanded they get out of the car. They complied, and he fled in the vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.