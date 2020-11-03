Police blotter: Business owner attacked in Gert Town, 20-year-old robbed near Tulane

Armed robbers attacked two people in Uptown neighborhoods on Monday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

On Monday morning in Gert Town, a 54-year-old man was inside his business in the 7800 block of Forshey Street when he was approached by two men demanding money. When he said he didn’t have any, they assaulted him with a gun.

The second incident occurred in the 6200 block of Claiborne Avenue, near Tulane University. A 20-year-old man was crossing the street at about 8:30 p.m. when a man approached from behind, pressed an object into his back and demanded property. The victim complied, and the robber fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.