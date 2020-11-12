Man killed, woman injured in Gert Town shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 11) evening in Gert Town.

At about 7:30 p.m., NOPD Second District officers responded to a report of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 4700 block of Thalia Street. They found two victims — a male and a female — lying on the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was declared deceased at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 with any additional information that can aid the investigation.