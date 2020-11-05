Coroner identifies Central City homicide victim

The homicide victim who was shot to death in Central City on Sunday (Oct. 1) has been identified as Hakeen Jones, 39, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office reported.

NOPD Sixth District officers and the Emergency Medical Service were responding to a medical call in the 2300 block of 1st Street at about 7:40 p.m. when they found Jones lying in the street, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Jones, unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead by the medical responders.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed that Jones died of gunshot wounds.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and information in this homicide. No additional details are available at this time.

Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP with any additional information that can aid the investigation.