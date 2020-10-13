Sponsored: Young Audiences of Louisiana brings arts education to you with Simply Arts Studio

Deepen your child’s connection with the arts—in the comfort of your home!

Young Audiences of Louisiana is launching a virtual studio art program, Simply Arts Studio. Families across the Greater New Orleans Area have the opportunity to enroll their child in dance, yoga, visual arts or beginner piano for as low as $15 per class.

All Simply Arts Studio workshops are

Instructed by experienced teaching artists

Based on grade level

Limited to eight students to ensure quality interaction

Either three weeks or five weeks long

Available after school or Saturdays

Courses begin this week For a full list of course offerings, visit www.ya4la.org! Register today.

About Young Audiences of Louisiana

YALA is the leading provider of arts education and integration programs in the state of Louisiana. We offer a comprehensive and creative approach to educating young minds. Fortified with years of experience, we draw upon our city’s strong arts culture to provide young people with tools to impact their worlds using art.

Through our school performances, arts-integrated residencies, extended learning programs and community workshops we not only impact the children of New Orleans, but make intentional contact with the influential adults in their lives. To get involved, learn more, or donate to our cause, visit us at ya4la.org.