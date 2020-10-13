Sponsored: Young Audiences of Louisiana brings arts education to you with Simply Arts Studio

Deepen your child’s connection with the arts—in the comfort of your home!
Young Audiences of Louisiana is launching a virtual studio art program, Simply Arts Studio. Families across the Greater New Orleans Area have the opportunity to enroll their child in dance, yoga, visual arts or beginner piano for as low as $15 per class.
All Simply Arts Studio workshops are
- Instructed by experienced teaching artists
- Based on grade level
- Limited to eight students to ensure quality interaction
- Either three weeks or five weeks long
- Available after school or Saturdays
Courses begin this week For a full list of course offerings, visit www.ya4la.org! Register today.
About Young Audiences of Louisiana
YALA is the leading provider of arts education and integration programs in the state of Louisiana. We offer a comprehensive and creative approach to educating young minds. Fortified with years of experience, we draw upon our city’s strong arts culture to provide young people with tools to impact their worlds using art.
Through our school performances, arts-integrated residencies, extended learning programs and community workshops we not only impact the children of New Orleans, but make intentional contact with the influential adults in their lives. To get involved, learn more, or donate to our cause, visit us at ya4la.org.