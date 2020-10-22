Shootings reported in Central City, Hollygrove on Wednesday afternoon

Two shootings were reported in Uptown neighborhoods Wednesday afternoon. In both, the New Orleans Police Department learned of the violence when the victim arrived at a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The first occurred around noon in Hollygrove. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was walking near Belfast and Monroe streets when a car drove up and someone fired gunshots at him from inside the vehicle.

He was taken to the emergency room via a private conveyance, the NOPD reported. The initial emailed report, later corrected, stated the shooting occurred at Apricot and Leonidas streets.

The second shooting occurred Central City and was reported to the police at 3:27 p.m.

A 43-year-old man was walking in the 2500 block of Washington Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck. He drove himself to the hospital to be treated.

The condition of the victims was not released.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.