Roadwork underway in Audubon neighborhood

City officials marked the $7.3 million Audubon Group A roadwork project Wednesday (Sept. 30) with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Crews began work on the project several weeks ago, the city reports. The scheduled work includes repaving some roadways from curb to curb and replacing underground water, sewer and drainage lines. Other roads will be patched in either asphalt or concrete. The project also includes replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

The project, expected continue into summer 2021, will affect 90 blocks in the Uptown neighborhood around Audubon Park. The construction area is bordered by Lowerline Street to the north, South Claiborne Avenue to the west and Jefferson Avenue to the south, stretching to Magazine, Webster, Tchoupitoulas and Broadway streets.

“Residents on those blocks will enjoy an overall improved quality of life,” said Ramsey Green, the city’s deputy CAO for infrastructure. “As we look across this district, we have already completed 12 projects in District A valued at $38 million. There are 10 projects currently under construction in District A (including Audubon Group A) worth more than $100 million, and 35 more projects worth $194 million are currently in design. That is more than $330 million worth of infrastructure improvements in District A alone.”

Other Uptown projects, in both District A and B, are in the Black Pearl/East Carrollton, Central City, Freret and Hollygrove/Leonidas neighborhoods.

They are among the 62 Department of Public Works projects currently under construction, according to the Mayor’s Office, which forecasts a total of $585 million worth of Joint Infrastructure projects going out to bid by the end of the year.

“As road work progresses across District A in Lakeview, Mid-City, Leonidas and Hollygove, this is another new project in Uptown,” said District A Councilman Joe Giarrusso. “I want to thank Mayor Cantrell for kickstarting this project as designed and adding other critical work. These vital infrastructure improvements not only improve the quality of life for residents, but also help with additional drainage.”

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has a $1.2 million investment in the Audubon drainage, water and sewer work. “This project is a prime example of how we can move forward by working together,” S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said in a press release.

Residents are encouraged to visit roadwork.nola.gov or call the construction hotline at 504.658.ROAD (7623) for information on our projects.