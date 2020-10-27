Police seeking suspect in Hollygrove carjacking of 70-year-old man’s Toyota

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in the investigation of an armed carjacking on Sunday (Oct. 26) in the Hollygrove neighborhood.

A 70-year-old man was inside his vehicle in the 8400 block of Colapissa Street at about 3:25 p.m. when a man walked up to the car brandishing a firearm. The gunman ordered the victim out of his car, and he complied.

The gunman fled in the victim’s vehicle — described as a white 2016 Toyota Camry bearing Louisiana license plate 537AAH. The suspect is pictured above.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 877-903-STOP.