Police blotter: Shooting in Hollygrove, armed robberies in Freret and Carrollton

A shooting in Hollygrove and armed robberies in the Freret and Carrollton neighborhoods contributed to a violent weekend in New Orleans, the NOPD reported.

The shooting occurred Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Gen. Ogden Street and left a 39-year-old man injured.

The victim had received a ride from his assailant, whose gender was not revealed by the NOPD. The driver shot the man and fled.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

The Carrollton armed robbery also involved one stranger giving another a lift. The robber had asked the victim, a 19-year-old man, for a ride home after midnight on Sunday, and the teen agreed.

While in the vehicle, the passenger produced a gun and demanded the victim’s car. He opened the glovebox and took some cash.

The victim pushed the gunman out of his car in the 7800 block of Jeannette Street at about 12:30 a.m. He then drove off.

An armed robbery also occurred Saturday afternoon in the 2900 block of Milan Street. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was trying to sell his cellphone to another man. The man pulled out a black revolver and demanded the victim instead give him the phone. The victim complied.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.