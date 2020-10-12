Paradigm Gardens offers bumper crop of activities on Sunday mornings

The Paradigm Gardens Plant Sale, held Sunday mornings in the shadow of the Pontchartrain Expressway in Central City, offers not just pots of herbs and tomatoes but a chance to enjoy an outdoor, socially distanced brunch and concert. The brunch on Sunday (Oct. 11) included food from Coquette restaurant and the vocal stylings of Robin Barnes. Plus, goats — all in a gorgeous garden.

The sale of the plants and brunch items helps finance the Paradigm Gardens School — the only K-12 garden school in Louisiana. The school’s 10 students learn science, math, history, Spanish, carpentry, art, music, horticulture, community service, reading and entrepreneurship through a hands-on curriculum revolving around the rhythms of the seasons at Paradigm Gardens.

Paradigm School is 100% free of charge for all students and parents and is completely self-funded (no grants, state funding or donations accepted) by the weekly Paradigm Plant Sale and other events.

The plant sale also includes local arts and craft vendors and chair massages alongside the food, fresh-squeezed juices and cold-brew coffee from top local chefs, to be enjoyed in the garden while listening to some of New Orleans’ favorite musicians.

The event is held every Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. at 1131 S Rampart St. If you’re looking for plants to give new life to your fall garden, show up early — plants sell out quickly.

To learn who’s cooking and who’s playing, check the Paradigm Gardens Facebook page.