NOPD seeks car, juveniles connected to rash of paintball attacks

Over the past few nights, the New Orleans Police Department’s Second, Fifth and Sixth districts have received multiple calls about three to five unknown black juveniles reportedly shooting paintballs and airsoft rifles at victims.

The NOPD is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying juvenile suspects in the investigation of multiple simple battery incidents in recent days, occurring in multiple districts.

The suspects have been seen traveling in an older model silver Honda car (pictured) with a sunroof, black front and rear bumper and an unknown temporary tag on its windshield.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents or the listed suspects or pictured suspect vehicle is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.