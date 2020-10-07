Nonprofit tech bootcamp to offer free coding course

Operation Spark, a nonprofit tech bootcamp dedicated to changing lives by advancing technological skills for today’s workplace, will offer a free two-week “Introduction to Coding” course. These courses are offered monthly, and the next one begins on October 12.

The class will meet virtually each day, Monday through Thursday, for two consecutive weeks. To register for the Prep Program, interested candidates must participate in a Virtual Information Session prior to enrollment. For times and information or to register for an info session, visit operationspark.org.

“Operation Spark is here for those who lost their job due to COVID-19 and need guidance to a viable, thriving career. There is no cost for the Prep Program so that everyone can evaluate if a career in software is right for them,” said John Fraboni, Operation Spark’s founder and CEO.

“Coding jobs are in everything from data and software engineers to web and video game developers. These jobs can provide significant lifetime earnings and are available in every industry in the world. It doesn’t require a college degree, and starting salaries average in the $60K range.”

The Prep Program offers an introduction to coding, where participants learn the basics of JavaScript. Software technology is Louisiana’s fastest-growing career field, and coding skills are now required for the nation’s most in-demand jobs. Operation Spark helps candidates determine if software engineering is a career they may be interested in pursuing.

“Prep is the first phase of Operation Spark’s 6-month workforce program of intensive learning for a high-demand job in tech. It gives students the opportunity to try their hand at coding without a full-time or financial commitment,” Fraboni said.

Students who pass the Prep Program can choose to continue into Operation Spark’s Bootcamp and Immersion programs, where they earn advanced Industry-Based Certifications that lead to a high-wage career in software development. For graduates of Immersion, Operation Spark is committed to a 100 percent job placement record and is fully engaged throughout the hiring process.

The minimum tech requirements for participation in the Prep program are a laptop, desktop or Chromebook, and a stable internet connection. Operation Spark’s experienced, full-time instructional staff has been teaching coding classes for adults and students across Louisiana since 2014.

Financial aid and tuition assistance are available for students who continue beyond the Prep class. For more information on Operation Spark, go to operationspark.org.