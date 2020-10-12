Man fatally shot in Hollygrove

A man was killed Saturday in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At around 3:30 p.m., Second District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery in the 8800 block of Colapissa Street, near Eagle Street and Earhart Boulevard. They found an adult male who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

No additional details are available at this time. Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.