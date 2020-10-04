Man killed in Hoffman Triangle shooting

A man was shot to death Saturday (Oct. 3) night in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 9:49 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responding to a call of a shooting in the 3400 block of Second Street, near South Johnson, found a man lying in the street.

He was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

No additional details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP with any information that can aid the investigation.