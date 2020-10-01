Drive-by shooting near A.L. Davis Park leaves two men injured

Two men were injured in a shooting Wednesday (Sept. 30) evening on Washington Avenue in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victims were walking in the 25oo block of Washington, near A.L. Davis Park, at about 5:10 p.m. when the gunman from a vehicle driving by.

Both victims suffered gunshot wounds from the barrage of bullets. One victim, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in a private conveyance. The Emergency Medical Service transported the other victim to the emergency room.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.