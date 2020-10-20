A Sponsored Message from Judge Omar Mason

When I ran for Judge two years ago, I ran on a platform of ensuring that justice for all was a reality for all, and I have upheld that promise. I am proud of my record of efficiency and competency in presiding over legal matters of great consequence, from domestic abuse protective order hearings to complex community property partition trials.

I am now moving from the Domestic docket to the Civil docket. Since being elected, I have run an open and fair courtroom and an efficient docket. I will bring that same work ethic and my continued and relentless commitment to justice and fairness to the Civil docket.

Prior to being elected, I had a civil litigation practice for nearly two decades, working with both plaintiff and defense firms. I have represented Plaintiffs in personal injury matters and handled matters involving the automobile sales industry, banking institutions, commercial business transactions and general business matters.

As a practicing attorney, I was recognized as a Super Lawyers® – “Rising Star” in the category of Business Litigation. And, in 2016, 2017, and 2018, I was selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers in the area of Business Litigation. Super Lawyers® only selects 5% of the licensed active attorneys in each state. I have also earned an AV Preeminent Rating for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability from Martindale-Hubbell.

A wide variety of experience matters because Judges cannot pick and choose which cases they hear. If re-elected, I will continue to be an efficient, equitable and fair judge.

I am humbly asking for your vote.

Sincerely,

Omar Mason, Judge

Civil District Court, Division “E”

www.okmasonforjudge.com