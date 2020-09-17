Viewpoint: Two former public defenders, Juana Marine Lombard and Stephen Singer, vie for magistrate judge

Juana Marine Lombard, who recently resigned as commissioner of the state’s Office of Alcohol Tobacco Control, and long-time criminal defense attorney Stephen Singer are both running for Criminal Court Magistrate Judge 0n their ability to bring change to the office.

Lombard said she has always wanted to help people. A New Orleans native and graduate of Xavier Prep, Loyola University and Loyola Law School, Lombard is the daughter of a teacher who first thought she too would teach. After falling in love with 1960s television crime dramas like “Perry Mason,” Lombard decided she could help more people in the courtroom than the classroom.

“I believe a judge has to be fair and impartial. The job of a good judge is to protect the rights of both the defense and the victim, as well as the safety of the general public,” said Lombard. “I vow that everyone will have a voice in my courtroom and will be treated with dignity and respect.”

A 20-year practitioner of criminal, civil and family law, Lombard was a former staff attorney for the Orleans Parish Indigent Defender program and the Capitol Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana. She also served as a Criminal Court Magistrate Commissioner from 2010 to 2016.

Lombard believes that the surety bail system, like many other parts of the criminal justice system, is often unfair to the poor and the underprivileged. “I have always believed that there should be low bonds or no bonds for nonviolent misdemeanors and low-risk offenders,” Lombard said. “The public and the economy are better served by releasing those individuals back to their families, work or school.”

She also believes that marginal risk offenders with no history of violence should be released with supervision or conditions, like counseling or drug treatment. “However, I have real concerns about dissolving the system without a plan for those listed as violent offenders under La. R.S. 14.2,” she said. “If we don’t address these issues when we end the current system, we will have violent offenders being released back onto the streets or we will have a whole category of defendants that are not eligible for release and will therefore languish in jail.”

Lombard would like to create a pre-diversion program, expand pretrial services to include more treatment programs, educational programs and victim services as well as improve screening to better identify victims of trafficking, physical or sexual abuse. Additionally, Lombard will work with the other judges to create and implement new system-wide court policies that will alter the bail requirements for nonviolent misdemeanors and low-level, low-risk offenders.

During her four years as ATC commissioner, Lombard helped regulate Louisiana’s alcohol and tobacco industries and, with first lady Donna Edwards, helped create a human-trafficking task force and awareness program. In endorsing Lombard, Edwards said that he “admires her passion for criminal justice and knows that she has the experience, work ethic and judicial temperament to serve us as a judge.”

She sat on the governor’s DWI Task Force and the Drug Policy Task Force and worked with the governor’s Children’s Cabinet. Lombard has also been endorsed by the Alliance for Good Government, the AFL-CIO, the Algiers Political Action Committee, IWO, NOEL, COUP, IDEA and the Forum For Equality.

Gov. Edwards will appear at a virtual fundraiser for Lombard tonight at 5:30 p.m. Chaired by Rico Alvendia and Darleen Jacobs, the Zoom event includes an 80-person host committee comprised of lawyers and business leaders.

“I have spent my whole life working in the criminal court arena as a defense attorney and magistrate. There are many changes I worked on as Magistrate Commissioner that I want to complete. With a new district attorney and many new judges, now is the time to effectuate change,” Lombard concluded.

Stephen Singer said he is running to “pay it forward.” A former Loyola Law School professor and public defender, Singer is following in the footsteps of his mentor and father Shelvin Singer, who also served in those same three roles. In fact Singer met his wife, Janet C. Hoeffel, while they were both public defenders in Washington, D.C. Hoeffel is now the Catherine D. Pierson Professor of Law at Tulane University Law School and an expert on the death penalty.

Singer sees himself as the underdog in the race. “It’s the right time for a non-establishment person to be part of the criminal justice system,” he said. “People don’t want just the same-old, same-old. I understand the system inside and out. I have a record of successfully bringing transformative change.”

Singer has more than 30 years of trial experience has been endorsed by Voice of the Experienced and “by other New Orleanians dedicated to social justice.”

If elected, Singer said, he would like to end “money bail” because “no one should be in jail just because they are too poor to afford bail.” He also plans to eliminate the use of surety bonds that require people to pay a bondsman. “Bail bondsmen do nothing for public safety. They should play no role in determining whether someone is in or out of jail,” Singer said.

Critics argue that without the bail bonds industry there would be no guarantee that an individual actually shows up for a court date. Critics further argue that ending the money-bail system will have the unintended result of many criminal defendants remaining in jail, since judges will be reluctant to release anyone other than non-violent first offenders. This is a lesson learned the hard way by activists in California and other jurisdictions that have experimented with eliminating the cash-bail system.

Singer said he would also like to develop a “real, effective pretrial services agency” that connects clients with community-based treatment and social service providers. He said the current program “doesn’t provide meaningful treatment.”

After Hurricane Katrina, Singer worked to reorganize the Orleans Public Defenders, which he described as “a corrupt system of patronage being run by the criminal court judges. The attorneys catered to the needs of the judges rather than their clients.”

On loan from Loyola Law School, Singer served as the OPD’s chief of trials and oversaw the day-to-day operations of the office. He was able to build the organization into a national model for reform and change. In 2015, the Orleans Parish Defenders honored Singer with their Clyde Merritt Award for extraordinary dedication to public defense. “Being a public defender is in my blood,” he said.

Some view Singer as a fierce and determined advocate. Others call him pugnacious, which Singer considers “overkill.” Either way Singer says he’s adaptable to situations and ready to use all the tools in the tool box, based on whatever is called for. “I do not shrink from fights. The first person that barges in the door gets hit,” Singer said.

Singer has frequently played outside the rules. When Singer moved to Louisiana in 1999 after Hoeffel accepted a position at Tulane Law School, he did not immediately apply for admission to the Louisiana bar but accepted a two-year commitment to work with the Louisiana Crisis Assistance Center, which represents indigent persons facing the death penalty.

In his capacity as an LCAC attorney, Singer enrolled in eight cases in five different parishes between August 1999 and August 2000. In one instance, a district court judge disqualified him from further representation because he believed Singer was engaged in the “unauthorized practice of the law.”

Singer then applied to take the Louisiana bar exam but was initially turned down by the Louisiana Supreme Court’s Committee on Admission. After a hearing, at which Singer represented himself, the Louisiana Supreme Court agreed that Singer could sit for the bar exam. After passing the bar in July 2001, he was placed on probation for one year but allowed to practice.

Though most lawyers strive to show the upmost respect to judges, Singer seems almost proud that three Criminal Court judges – Lynda Van Davis, Frank Marullo and Ben Willard – have held him in contempt of court. “It goes with the territory,” Singer explained.

“No judge wants to be in this position, to discipline a lawyer,” said Marullo in a 2007 article published by the ABA Journal about Singer’s behavior. Singer said that Marullo later praised him for his work restructuring the public defender’s office. Reached last night by telephone, Marullo says he has no recollection of that conversation.

