Suspect sought in Calhoun Street armed robbery

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying a suspect in the investigation of an armed robbery in the 3100 block of Calhoun Street, near Claiborne Avenue, on Aug. 31.

The pictured suspect reportedly entered a business in the block, produced a firearm, walked around the counter and demanded an employee open the cash drawer. When the employee was unable to open the register, the gunman demanded the employee’s wallet. The gunman the fled the scene, heading north on Calhoun Street.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.