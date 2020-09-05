Suspect arrested running from scene of Central City homicide

The New Orleans Police Department apprehended a suspect fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting in Central City.

On Friday around 10:25 a.m., Sixth District officers were on patrol near Clio Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way when they heard a single gunshot.

Officers discovered an adult male victim lying in the street in the 1200 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The Emergency Medical Service was called, and the medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police also observed a man running from the area. After a foot chase, officers apprehended the suspect in the 1400 block of Magnolia Street. A weapon was recovered, and the man, who was not named by the NOPD, was taken into custody.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.