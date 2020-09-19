Shooting victim flags down officers in Central City

Sixth District officers patrolling in Central City late Friday night were flagged down by a shooting victim, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 45-year-old man stopped the officers around midnight at Loyola and Washington avenues, near Lafayette Cemetery No. 2. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

He had been shot by two assailants, the police report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.