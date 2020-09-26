Police blotter: Robberies on Magazine Street, MLK Boulevard

Two robberies were reported Thursday (Sept. 24) on Uptown streets, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first occurred on Magazine Street in the Touro-Riverside area. A 59-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were in the 3600 block of Magazine at about 11:50 a.n. when they were held up at gunpoint. The gunman approached them demanding property, the police report states, and they complied.

Later that day, a 67-year-old man was robbed of his bicycle in Central City. The 67-year-old was approached by a woman at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Magnolia Street at about 2 p.m. She physically assaulted him and took his bicycle, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.