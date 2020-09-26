Man wounded in Hollygrove shooting

The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting Friday (Sept. 25) night in Hollygrove.

Second District officers responding to a call at 11:24 p.m. in the 8900 block of Olive Street found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.