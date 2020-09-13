Man shot to death in Lower Garden District

A man was shot to death in the Lower Garden District on Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 1:43 p.m, NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Felicity Street. They found a man suffering with gunshot wounds. Medical responders attempted life-saving measures; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.