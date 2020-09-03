Live explosive found in Broadmoor neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department in coordination with the FBI disposed of a live explosive device found in a Broadmoor area home on Sept. 1.

At around 3:40 p.m., Second District officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of Walmsley Avenue after a hand grenade was discovered in a garage by family members cleaning out the home of a deceased relative. At that time, homes near the location were evacuated and a safety perimeter was set up as the NOPD and FBI bomb squads responded.

Upon further investigation, the device was determined to be a military-grade explosive. Per FBI protocol, the U.S. Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team in Fort Polk was notified and responded for closer evaluation. Upon their arrival and consultation with the NOPD and FBI, it was determined NOPD would retrieve and secure the device.

On Wednesday, the device was transferred to a remote military installation and safely detonated.