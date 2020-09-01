Free COVID-19 testing offered at two Central City sites

The city is offering free walkup COVID-19 this week at two Central City churches.

Testing at the New Zion New Zion Baptist Church, 2319 Third St., will be held today (Sept. 1), Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until tests run out. An hour after Monday’s site opened, city officials sent out a message that there was no line for the tests.

The non-invasive nasal swabs are offered at this site by LCMC, LSU, New Orleans Health Department.

Tests are also available at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1823 Washington Ave., on Wednesday (Sept 2) and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., while testing supplies last.

This afternoon and evening site uses an oral swab test offered by CORE and the Health Department.

Due to supply shortages, expect longer wait times to receive results. If you think you’ve been exposed, please quarantine yourself until you receive your test results.

For more information on the coronavirus testing program, go to ready.nola.gov.