Four people shot in Central City

Four people were shot in Central City on Monday at about 8:30 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The quadruple shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Freret Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Initial reports show the four victims were transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service for treatment for their gunshot wounds. They were in stable condition late Monday, according to media reports.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

