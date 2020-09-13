Finish storm preparations today, city officials urge

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to bring hurricane conditions to southern Louisiana. Overnight and morning updates from the National Hurricane Center show its intensity has increased.

The storm is now forecast to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, with impacts likely to begin Monday and last into Wednesday. City officials are urging residents to finish their preparations today.

A hurricane warning and a storm surge warning are in effect for New Orleans.

Current rainfall totals are forecast between 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, which could bring flooding to the area. Residents are encouraged to prepare their properties for heavy rain and move vehicles to higher ground. Parking on neutral grounds and sidewalks will be allowed beginning at 6 p.m. today (Sunday, Sept. 13). Please do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, or bike paths.

If your hurricane preparations include sandbags, there are free bags available today. In partnership with the New Orleans City Council, sandbags will be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.; Milne Recreation Center, corner of Franklin and Filmore avenues; and the former Walmart and Sam’s parking lot, 6901 Bundy Road.

Sally’s most likely arrival time is predicted as Monday evening into Tuesday morning. It is expected to come ashore with a maximum of 90 mph winds.

Residents should prepare for high winds by securing trash bins, outdoor furniture and loose branches.

Storm surge between 7 to 11 feet is possible in areas outside the levee system, with 4 to 6 feet anticipated in Lake Pontchartrain. For this reason, the city is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside of levee protection, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou. The evacuation order will go into effect today at 6 p.m.

In preparation for potential power outages and impacts, residents are encouraged to gather emergency supplies, including food, water, and medications, for at least three days. Those who might need extra help during a storm due to medical or mobility needs should sign up for the City’s Special Needs Registry. To register, call 311 or go to specialneeds.nola.gov.