Armed robbery suspect detained by victim, bystanders

An armed robbery suspect was arrested early Sunday after he was held by the robbery victim and a group of bystanders in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was approached by a gunman at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 2600 block of Eagle Street. The gunman demanded the victim’s property, but he resisted, resulting in a physical altercation.

Some bystanders stepped in, and the suspect was detained until officers arrived. Tyrone Lewis, 37, was arrested at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.