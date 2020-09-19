19-year-old shot to death in Central City

A 19-year-old man was killed in Central City on Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Saratoga Street, near Thalia Street, at about 5:10 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Medical responders declared the teenager dead at the scene, and the incident was reclassified as a homicide.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of his family.

Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.