Victims identified in Olive Street, MLK Boulevard homicides

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of two recent homicides in Uptown neighborhoods.

Cleve Baham, was shot to death in Gert Town on Friday (Aug. 7), according to police reports.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 7900 block of Olive Street at 9:10 p.m. found Baham suffering from gunshot wounds. The Emergency Medical Service took him to the hospital, where he died. Baham was 54.

On Thursday (Aug. 6) afternoon, 61-year-old Donald Williams was stabbed to death at Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

At around 3:13 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers arrived in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King to find Williams suffering from stab wounds.

Reports indicate Williams and his attacker got into an altercation that ended in his stabbing. EMS transported him to a local hospital, where Williams succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.