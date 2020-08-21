Police blotter: Shooting in Leonidas, armed robbery in Milan

The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting and an armed robbery in Uptown neighborhoods on Thursday.

The shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood left a 27-year-old man injured. He was struck by gunfire at about 4:20 p.m., when a group of men walked up to him in the 1700 block of Eagle Street and opened fire, the police report states. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The armed robbery occurred in the Milan neighborhood at about 5:50 p.m. A 33-year-old man in the 2100 block of Napoleon Avenue was approached by a man who lifted his jacket to reveal a handgun and demanded his property. He complied with the demand, and the gunman fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information about a crime is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.