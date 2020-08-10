Police blotter: Carjacking, two robberies

A carjacking and two robberies were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A woman was carjacked Sunday afternoon in Central City, the NOPD reported. A man shoved the 28-year-old victim to the ground at South Tonti Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m., the report states.

He then took her keys and fled in her car. The police report states the NOPD knows the identity of the assailant, but his name was not provided.

In an earlier incident Sunday in Hollygrove, a man was hit in the head with his own gun, which his attackers then proceeded to steal, according to a police report.

At about 11:45 a.m., a 21-year-old man was showing his gun to another man in the 2600 block of Dante Street. A third man walked up and grabbed the gun from the victim. One of the assailants hit the victim in the head, and the two men fled with the gun.

An armed robbery was reported in the Dixon area on Friday at about 5:30 p.m. A 56-year-old woman was driving in the 9500 block of Palmetto Street when a man approached, pulled out a gun and demanded money. She complied, and the gunman fled on foot.

No further information was immediately available. If you have information that could help in the investigation of any of these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.