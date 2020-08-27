Late-night armed carjacking reported in Hollygrove

Four men approached a a driver on a Hollygrove street early Thursday, took his car and then shot at him, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 12:30 a.m., a 34-year-old man was driving in the 9000 block of Palm Street when he was stopped by four armed men. They forced him out of the vehicle and demanded his property.

As the victim fled the scene, the gunmen fired at him. He was not injured in the shooting, police said. The four men fled in the stolen vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.