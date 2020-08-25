Free sandbags offered at Dryades YMCA

The New Orleans City Council is partnering with the Mayor’s Office to offer free sandbags to residents across the city to help them prepare for Tropical Storm Laura.

There will be four distribution sites today (Tuesday, Aug. 25) until noon, including one in Central City. No documentation is required, and sandbags are limited to four per person.

Bags will be distributed in Central City from 8 a.m. until noon at the Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. Enter at the parking lot on Jackson Avenue.

To volunteer, contact Tiffaney Bradley at (504) 295-4970.